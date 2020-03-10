Brazil's industrial output rise 0.9 pct in January

March 10 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.9 percent in January from December , government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected an increase of 0.6 percent. Production in January retreated 0.9 percent from a year earlier . (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

