Brazil's industrial output rise 0.1% in September

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial production recorded in September its second positive month in a row but continued to grow at low levels as high interest rates pressure the sector in Latin America's largest economy, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Output was up 0.1% in September from August, exceeding market estimates of a 0.1% decrease in a Reuters poll of economists but underscoring how elevated borrowing costs have helped put a lid on the sector.

"It's the second consecutive month of growth but it does not change the less dynamic behavior that characterized the last few months," IBGE's research manager Andre Macedo said, noting that three of the four major groups surveyed declined in the month.

The September growth was driven by intermediate goods production, the agency said, which rose 0.3% on a sequential basis. On the other hand, output of capital and consumption goods declined, it added.

"The high interest rates, even after recent cuts, help us understand that trend," Macedo said, "as they directly influence companies' investment decisions and families' consumption decisions."

Brazil's central bank kicked off a monetary easing in August and has so far reduced its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12.75%, which means its monetary policy remains in restrictive territory.

The central bank kept interest rates at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year in order to tame high inflation, following 1,175 basis points of hikes.

Highpar economist Maykon Douglas said Brazil will probably only see a change to current industrial trends when the rate cuts start to have an effect on economic activity.

"The extractive sector ended up boosting the overall industry result because of current market situations, but restrictive interest rates are still weighing on a large part of the industrial segments due to lower demand," he noted.

Industrial production in September, IBGE said, grew 0.6% from a year earlier.

