Brazil's industrial output falls more than expected in April

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell by more than expected in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, underscoring the difficulties faced by the sector against a backdrop of high interest rates.

Output slipped 0.6% in the month, more than the 0.2% dropestimated by economists in a Reuters poll, a reading that keeps the sector below its pre-pandemic levels as it struggles to make a sustained recovery.

Production fell in three of the first four months of 2023, IBGE stressed in a statement, with April the worst of them as 16 of the 25 areas surveyed posted negative figures.

"We haven't seen such a wide spread of negative results since October 2022," research manager Andre Macedo said, noting the food industry posed the largest drag in April as it dropped for the fourth month in a row.

When compared with the previous year, IBGE added, output in April slipped 2.7%, also missing market consensus of a 1.1% fall.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

