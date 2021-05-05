Brazil's industrial output falls 2.4 pct in March

May 5 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 2.4 percent in March from February , government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected a decline of 3.5 percent. Production in March grew 10.5 percent from a year earlier . (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.