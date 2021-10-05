US Markets

Brazil's industrial output falls 0.7 pct in August

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.7 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.7 percent in August from July , government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected a decline of 0.4 percent. Production in August retreated 0.7 percent from a year earlier . (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular