Brazil's industrial output falls 0.7 pct in August

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.7 percent in August from July , government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected a decline of 0.4 percent. Production in August retreated 0.7 percent from a year earlier . (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

