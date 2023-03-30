Brazil's industrial output falls 0.3% in January

Adds more details on data, comment from survey manager

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.3% in January from the month before BRIO=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, confirming a negative trend amid high borrowing costs.

The data, which matches the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists, comes after a flat monthly figure in December, when it interrupted two consecutive months of growth.

"Although industrial production showed some improvement in behavior at the end of the year... 2023 starts with a loss in production, and remains far from recovering the losses of the recent past", said the survey manager, Andre Macedo in a statement.

Industrial production is still 2.3% below the pre-pandemic level, IBGE said.

Compared with a year earlier BRIOY=ECI, the figure grew 0.3%, well below the expected 1.3% growth.

