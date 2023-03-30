US Markets

Brazil's industrial output falls 0.3% in January

Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

March 30, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on data, comment from survey manager

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.3% in January from the month before BRIO=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, confirming a negative trend amid high borrowing costs.

The data, which matches the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists, comes after a flat monthly figure in December, when it interrupted two consecutive months of growth.

"Although industrial production showed some improvement in behavior at the end of the year... 2023 starts with a loss in production, and remains far from recovering the losses of the recent past", said the survey manager, Andre Macedo in a statement.

Industrial production is still 2.3% below the pre-pandemic level, IBGE said.

Compared with a year earlier BRIOY=ECI, the figure grew 0.3%, well below the expected 1.3% growth.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.