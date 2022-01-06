Brazil's industrial output falls 0.2 pct in November

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.2 percent in November from October , government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll projected an increase of 0.1 percent. Production in November retreated 4.4 percent from a year earlier . (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

