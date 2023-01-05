US Markets

Brazil's industrial output falls 0.1% in November amid downward trend

Credit: REUTERS/FERNANDO DONASCI

January 05, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.1% in November from the previous month BRIO=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, keeping the sector below pre-pandemic levels and underscoring a negative trend in recent months.

November's data, which matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists, represented the fourth negative reading in the last six months, according to IBGE.

"The sector has been hovering around a plateau but with a negative trend," said research manager Andre Macedo, adding the quarterly moving average showed a "very clear downward trajectory."

On a yearly basis, production in November grew 0.9% BRIOY=ECI, in line with economists' forecasts.

Even so, Brazil's industrial output remains 2.2% below pre-pandemic levels of February 2020 and 18.5% below the May 2011 all-time high, the statistics agency said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.