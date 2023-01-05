Brazil's industrial output falls 0.1% in November amid downward trend

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.1% in November from the previous month BRIO=ECI, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, keeping the sector below pre-pandemic levels and underscoring a negative trend in recent months.

November's data, which matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists, represented the fourth negative reading in the last six months, according to IBGE.

"The sector has been hovering around a plateau but with a negative trend," said research manager Andre Macedo, adding the quarterly moving average showed a "very clear downward trajectory."

On a yearly basis, production in November grew 0.9% BRIOY=ECI, in line with economists' forecasts.

Even so, Brazil's industrial output remains 2.2% below pre-pandemic levels of February 2020 and 18.5% below the May 2011 all-time high, the statistics agency said.

