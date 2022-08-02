US Markets

Brazil's industrial output down 0.4% in June

Contributors
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Camila Moreira Reuters
Edited by Isabel Woodford Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Industrial output in Brazil fell 0.4% in June from May, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, above market expectations of a 0.2% drop.

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil fell 0.4% in June from May, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, above market expectations of a 0.2% drop.

Production fell 0.5% on a yearly basis, IBGE added, while economists polled by Reuters again had forecast a 0.2% decrease.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira, Edited by Isabel Woodford)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular