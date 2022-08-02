Brazil's industrial output down 0.4% in June

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil fell 0.4% in June from May, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, above market expectations of a 0.2% drop.

Production fell 0.5% on a yearly basis, IBGE added, while economists polled by Reuters again had forecast a 0.2% decrease.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira, Edited by Isabel Woodford)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.