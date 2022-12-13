Brazil's incoming finance minister promises to move up the timeline on new fiscal rules

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad promised on Tuesday to move up the timeline on new fiscal rules, seen as crucial to straightening out public finances, but has not committed to dates.

"If it's up to me, I would anticipate this presentation, if the government matures it, we'll forward it as soon as possible," he said in his first news conference.

"The fiscal framework that we are going to present has to have the premise of being reliable, of being sustainable," added Haddad, without giving specific details.

The change comes after the announcement of a multi-billion spending package backed by leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The market awaits the guidelines of the new fiscal rules after Lula backed a constitutional amendment that bypasses a constitutional spending cap to meet campaign promises and boost welfare expenses.

With no counterpart on the revenue side, the proposal should push the public debt to record levels.

The spending package, which still has to be approved by the Lower House after passing the Senate, states that the incoming government will have until the end of August to define new fiscal rules.

Among other priorities of the new government, Haddad highlighted a tax reform and microcredit, stressing that technological innovations will be essential tools for reducing loan interest rates and banking spreads.

Haddad also said the government should not engage in credit for companies already financed in capital markets and described himself as someone who firmly believes in public-private partnerships.

Chosen for the post last week, Haddad's name displeased the markets for being seen as the stalwart of Lula's Workers Party (PT). Despite being described as a moderate within the PT, investors worry about fiscal spending since Lula has prioritized meeting social needs.

Haddad said that the government will be committed to fiscal sustainability but will not remove the poor from the budget, nor will it allow the return of hunger in Latin America's largest economy.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.