Brazil's Iguatemi says restructuring to boost growth, shares fall

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA IGTA3.SA said on Tuesday a proposed restructuring which will see controlling shareholder Grupo Jereissati tighten its grip on the mall operator may increase its growth prospects.

However, its common shares fell 4% to 44.55 reais as investors see a reduction in minority shareholders' rights in the transaction.

Under the plan, Grupo Jereissati will incorporate Iguatemi and remove the company from the Brazilian bourse's special governance segment Novo Mercado at B3, Iguatemi Chief Financial Officer Cristina Betts said in a conference call with analysts.

The new company would list units and not common shares any more. Iguatemi said it would not propose a tender offer to leave Novo Mercado.

Betts, who will become Iguatemi CEO next year, said the transaction needs approval of two-thirds of minority shareholders and may take four months to close.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Tatiana Bautzer; editng by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.