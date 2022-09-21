Brazil's Iguatemi raises $140 mln in share offering

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Iguatemi SA IGTI3.SA, IGTI11.SA has raised 720 million reais ($140 million) in a follow-on share offering, a securities filing showed early on Wednesday.

The offering was priced at 19.74 reais per unit, a 2.85% discount to Tuesday's closing price of 20.32 reais, Iguatemi said, adding that the initial offering was increased by 48% as demand allowed an additional allotment to be sold.

($1 = 5.1425 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

