Brazil's Iguatemi buys rest of JK Iguatemi mall, launches share offering

By Carolina Pulice and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Iguatemi S.A. IGTI3.SA said on Friday it acquired the rest of shopping mall JK Iguatemi that it does not own for 667 million reais ($129.6 million) and launched a share offering to finance the deal.

Iguatemi will buy 36% of the mall to hold 100%, it said in a securities filing.

The mall operator will finance the acquisition with a follow-on share offering. Iguatemi will initially sell 24.7 million units and may increase the offering with additional allotments. Based on closing prices on Friday, Iguatemi may raise up to 825 million reais if all the additional allotment is sold and 500 million reais with the base offering.

The offering will be managed by the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil and Credit Suisse Group AG, the filing added.

($1 = 5.1462 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Richard Pullin)

