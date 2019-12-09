Brazil's IGP-DI price index rises 0.85 pct in November

– Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-DI price index rose 0.85 percent in November, compared to a 0.55 percent gain in October, private think tank Getulio Vargas Foundation said on Monday.
(By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)
