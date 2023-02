SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-10 price index rose 0.02 percent in February, compared to a 0.05 percent gain in January, Getulio Vargas Foundation said on Wednesday. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

