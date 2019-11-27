Brazil's IG4 Capital to buy controlling stake in Peru's Grana y Montero

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm IG4 Capital has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Peruvian construction conglomerate Grana y Montero SAA GRA.LM, according to a statement on Wednesday.

IG4 Capital, a Brazilian private equity firm with around $550 million under management in two funds, is buying out the families that currently control Grana y Montero. After the conclusion of this deal, IG4 will launch a tender offer in the same terms to minority shareholders.

