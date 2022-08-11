Brazil's IBGE raises coffee crop estimate to 53.2 mln bags

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer and exporter, is expected to produce 53.2 million 60-kg bags of the beans this year, said the country's statistics agency IBGE on Thursday.

The projection is 0.8% larger than last month's estimate and 8.6% above last year's crop, IBGE said, adding that the harvest is reaching the final phase.

According to the report, production of arabica coffee, the milder type used by coffee chains such as Starbucks, is seen at 35.1 million bags, 9.6% larger than last season.

Production of robusta coffee, which is mostly used to make instant coffee, was seen at 18.1 million bags, 2.4% more than the July projection and 6.8% above last year's crop.

IBGE's estimate is at the lower end of analysts' projections.

Brazil's Conab, another government agency, sees production at 53.4 million bags and is expected to release a revision next month.

Dutch bank Rabobank has the highest estimate at 64.5 million bags, while the United States Department of Agriculture's projection is 64.3 million bags.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, additional reporting and writing by Marcelo Teixeira in New York;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

