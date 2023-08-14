Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity up 0.63% in June

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil in June rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.63% from May, a central bank index showed on Monday, while economists polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.6% growth.

In the second quarter, the index expanded by 0.43%.

