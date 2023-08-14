News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity up 0.63% in June

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

August 14, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil in June rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.63% from May, a central bank index showed on Monday, while economists polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.6% growth.

In the second quarter, the index expanded by 0.43%.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, editing by Ed Osmond)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.