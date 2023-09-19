Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index up 0.44% in July

BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose a seasonally adjusted 0.44% in July from June, a central bank index showed on Tuesday, higher than the 0.3% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The IBC-Br economic activity index is considered a leading indicator of gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Louise Heavens)

