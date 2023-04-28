Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index surges 3.32% in February

Adds comment from economist

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity surged in February from the month before, central bank data showed on Friday, encouraging better prospects for activity this year.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose by a seasonally adjusted 3.32% from January.

Year-on-year, the increase in the observed data series was 2.76%, accumulating growth of 3.08% over 12 months.

"The IBC-Br shows that we will have a very strong economic activity in this first quarter," said Laíz Carvalho, economist for Brazil at BNP Paribas.

February data exceeded expectations significantly, and supports the view of robust support from the agriculture sector, along with a more vigorous-than-anticipated services sector, she added.

Despite the strong performance in February, there are concerns about a significant slowdown in the Brazilian economy this year due to high borrowing costs.

Private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank are expecting a GDP expansion of 0.96% in 2023, down from 2.9% in 2022.

Carvalho, however, is forecasting a 1.5% growth in Brazil's GDP this year, with a more pronounced slowdown anticipated only in the second half of the year.

