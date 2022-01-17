Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index rises 0.69% in November after 4 drops in a row

Adds details and context

BRASILIA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose in November, a central bank index showed on Monday, after four months of consecutive drops and marking the strongest monthly print since February.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.69% in November, broadly in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.65% growth.

Economic data for November showed mixed signs, with a much stronger than expected gain in services activity and retail sales, while industrial output slipped for the sixth consecutive month.

Still, prospects for the final quarter are weak, with double-digit inflation weighing on consumption and investment decisions. A new wave of COVID-19, fueled by Omicron, has also been posing further threats to an economy that had already recorded contractions in the second and third quarters.

The IBC-Br index was up 0.43% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis from November 2020, the central bank said.

The index rose 4.59% in the first 11 months of the year on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, while in the 12 months through November the index grew 4.30%.

The central bank also revised its October IBC-Br data to a 0.28% drop, from a 0.4% fall initially reported.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Franklin Paul)

