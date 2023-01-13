Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index falls 0.55% in November

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell a seasonally adjusted 0.55% in November from the month before, a central bank index showed on Friday, against a 0.2% drop forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The IBC-Br economic activity index is considered a leading indicator of gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

