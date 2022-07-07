Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index falls 0.44% in April

Adds details of Brazilian economic activity

BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic activity kicked off the second quarter in a downturn, the central bank index showed on Thursday, losing steam in April after the previous month's performance.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.44% from March.

That came after a 1.09% gain in March from the previous month. Both figures were released late, affected by a strike by central bank workers that ended this week.

While industrial output rose slightly in April from March, retail sales beat expectations. Services activity missed market forecasts but still posted some growth.

The IBC-Br index was up 2.23% on a nonseasonally adjusted basis from April 2021, while in the 12 months through April the index grew 3.46%, the central bank said.

Despite high interest rates to battle double-digit inflation, the Brazilian economy has shown more strength than initially projected by the market, helped by positive labor market figures.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes recently estimated that Brazil will grow by 2% this year, while the ministry's official forecast points to a 1.5% expansion.

