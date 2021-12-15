US Markets

Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index falls 0.4% in October

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Economic activity in Brazil fell in October, a central bank index showed on Wednesday, marking a weak start to the fourth quarter as Latin America's largest economy struggles with double-digit inflation.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October, compared with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.2% decline.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Most Popular