Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity index falls 0.04% in January

BRASILIA, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic activity started the year with a slight negative performance, central bank data showed on Monday, highlighting the trend of economic slowdown amid high borrowing costs.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.04% in January from December. However, compared to the same month in 2022, the index grew by 3.03%.

The new government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been consistently appealing for a reduction in the benchmark interest rate to alleviate its negative impacts on activity, while policymakers have argued that inflation expectations are still diverging from official targets, justifying a cautious stance.

The central bank has held rates steady at a six-year high of 13.75% since September, after pushing them up from a record low of 2% at March 2021 to battle rising consumer prices.

