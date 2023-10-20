Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity down 0.77% in August

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell a seasonally adjusted 0.77% in August from July, a central bank index showed on Friday, while economists polled by Reuters were expecting a smaller 0.3% decline.

The IBC-Br economic activity index is considered a leading indicator of gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

