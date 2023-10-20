News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's IBC-Br economic activity down 0.77% in August

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

October 20, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell a seasonally adjusted 0.77% in August from July, a central bank index showed on Friday, while economists polled by Reuters were expecting a smaller 0.3% decline.

The IBC-Br economic activity index is considered a leading indicator of gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.