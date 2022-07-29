Brazil's Hypera to sustain market share, deliver on 2022 guidance -CEO

By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's leading pharmaceutical company Hypera SA HYPE3.SA believes it can sustain market share gains it had this year and deliver on guidance for 2022, CEO Breno Oliveira told analysts in a conference call on Friday.

Oliveira said the company had organic growth 6.5 percentage points above market average, citing data from consultancy company IQVIA. Oliveira added Hypera benefited from high inventory of active pharmaceutical ingredients while rivals battled supply problems during the COVID pandemic.

Oliveira said the market share gain is sustainable long- term. He expects the company will deliver the 25% rise in net revenue and a 24% rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) that it predicted for 2022. Hypera also predicts a 5% rise in net income this year.

Hypera's net income fell 3.1% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, but beat analyst estimates. Shares were up 3.2% in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, whereas benchmark index Bovespa .BVSP was rising 0.67%.

