Brazil's Hypera to sell Xantinon drug to Uniao Quimica

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA has reached an agreement to sell the medicine Xantinon to Uniao Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional SA for 95 million reais ($17.08 million), according to a securities filing late on Friday.

Xantinon was part of a portfolio of 18 products Hypera acquired from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T for $825 million earlier in March.

($1 = 5.5610 reais)

