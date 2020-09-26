Brazil's Hypera to sell Xantinon drug to Uniao Quimica
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA HYPE3.SA has reached an agreement to sell the medicine Xantinon to Uniao Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional SA for 95 million reais ($17.08 million), according to a securities filing late on Friday.
Xantinon was part of a portfolio of 18 products Hypera acquired from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T for $825 million earlier in March.
($1 = 5.5610 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
