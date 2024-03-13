Brazil's Hypera sees 2024 recurring net profit growing 12%

Adds more details about the guidance in paragraphs 1-3

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypera HYPE3.SA sees 2024 net profit from continuing operations increasing 12% to some 1.85 billion reais ($372.2 million) compared to last year, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The firm also expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations and its net revenue rising almost 9% each, to about 3 billion reais and some 8.6 billion reais, respectively.

Hypera said the guidance was based on macroeconomic scenarios and market dynamics.

In a separate filing, the company announced a program to repurchase up to 5 million shares over a period of up to 18 months.

($1 = 4.9710 reais)

