Brazil's Hypera says to buy Boehringer's Buscopan brand for 1.3 bln reais

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's Buscopan brand and other assets for 1.3 bln reais ($319 million).

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Hypera was interested in a deal and was competing with rival EMS.

($1 = 4.069 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Louise Heavens)

((stephen.eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7726;))

