Brazil's Hypera says to buy Boehringer's Buscopan brand for 1.3 bln reais

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA HYPE3.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's Buscopan brand and other assets for 1.3 bln reais ($319 million).

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Hypera was interested in a deal and was competing with rival EMS.

($1 = 4.069 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Louise Heavens)

