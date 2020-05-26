Brazil's Hypera says 'irregular payments' will be reimbursed, shares jump

By Gabriela Mello and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypera Pharma HYPE3.SAsaid its co-controlling shareholder will reimburse the company after an internal probe found "irregular payments" made by former executives in connection with a criminal investigation, sending shares more than 8% higher.

The internal probe, conducted by an independent committee set up in April 2018 after the federal police unveiled evidence of corruption by former managers, found that the drugmaker had made irregular payments of at least 110.5 million reais ($20.3 million), Hypera said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company added none of the individuals involved in the wrongful acts are still working for the firm or its subsidiaries.

Hypera also said its co-controlling shareholder and founder, Alves de Queiroz Filho, has agreed to reimburse Hypera in four installments "without assumption of responsibility" for the acts.

The police investigation was a result of plea bargain testimony by a former executive, Nelson Jose de Mello.

The special committee has recommended that Hypera's board adopt measures to strengthen compliance standards and internal controls.

"The conclusion of the investigation has a positive impact for the company for various reasons," said Henrique Esteter, an analyst at brokerage Guide, highlighting the reimbursement by Queiroz and the fact that none of the people involved are currently working for Hypera.

"The prospect of better compliance to prevent such irregularities from happening again also helps," Esteter added.

Shares in Hypera soared by 8.35% on Tuesday morning to 30.70 reais, marking them the best performer among stocks listed in Brazil's benchmark index Ibovespa .BVSP, which was 1.4% up.

($1 = 5.44 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and Steve Orlofsky)

