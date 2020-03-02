Brazil's Hypera Pharma to acquire pharma products from Japan's Takeda for $825 million

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Hypera Pharma HYPE3.SA said on Monday that it has signed a contract to buy a portofolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan's Takeda 4502.T for $825 million.

The portfolio includes the painkiller Neosaldina, as well as drugs Dramin and Nesina. Hypera Pharma says that following the transaction it will become Brazil's top pharma company.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

