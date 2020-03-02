US Markets

Brazil's Hypera Pharma to acquire pharma products from Japan's Takeda for $825 million

Brazil's Hypera Pharma said on Monday that it has signed a contract to buy a portofolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan's Takeda for $825 million.

The portfolio includes the painkiller Neosaldina, as well as drugs Dramin and Nesina. Hypera Pharma says that following the transaction it will become Brazil's top pharma company.

