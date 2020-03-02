US Markets

Brazil's Hypera Pharma to acquire pharma products from Japan's Takeda for $825 million

Paula Arend Laier Reuters
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Hypera Pharma HYPE3.SA said on Monday that it has signed a contract to buy a portfolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan's Takeda 4502.T for $825 million.

The portfolio includes the painkiller Neosaldina, as well as drugs Dramin and Nesina. Hypera Pharma says that following the transaction it will become Brazil's top pharma company.

Hypera has secured a 3.5 billion reais ($779.49 million)credit line to pay for the acquisition, which is contingent on antitrust authorities and shareholder approval of the deal.

Hypera joined the bidding process for the Takeda products at the last minute. Brazilian rival EMS had been seen as the frontrunner but failed to reach an agreement.

($1 = 4.4901 reais)

