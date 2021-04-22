Brazil's Hospital Care Caledonia reschedules IPO pricing for April 28
SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hospital Care Caledonia SA has rescheduled the pricing of its initial public offering, initially expected for Thursday, for April 28, according to documents posted on the securities industry watchdog CVM website.
The company, backed by billionaires Elie Horn, founder of homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty CYRE3.SA and Julio Bozano, will sell up to 41 million shares.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)
