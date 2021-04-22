US Markets

Brazil's Hospital Care Caledonia reschedules IPO pricing for April 28

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian healthcare company Hospital Care Caledonia SA has rescheduled the pricing of its initial public offering, initially expected for Thursday, for April 28, according to documents posted on the securities industry watchdog CVM website.

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hospital Care Caledonia SA has rescheduled the pricing of its initial public offering, initially expected for Thursday, for April 28, according to documents posted on the securities industry watchdog CVM website.

The company, backed by billionaires Elie Horn, founder of homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty CYRE3.SA and Julio Bozano, will sell up to 41 million shares.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular