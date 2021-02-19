Brazil's Hospital Care Caledonia files for IPO

Adds details on the offering

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Hospital Care Caledonia SA has filed for an initial public offering with the securities industry regulator on Friday, according to public documents, adding to a wave of companies going public so far this year in Latin America's largest economy.

The offering will be managed by the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Bank of America and XP Inc.

Hospital Care, which owns 11 hospitals with 1,206 beds and two health insurers with 102,000 clients, said it would use proceeds from the sale of new shares to fund acquisitions and expansion.

Some shareholders would also reduce their stakes in the company, according to the preliminary prospectus. Private equity fund Crescera Growth and a vehicle representing Brazilian billionaire Elie Horn, founder of homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA CYRE3.SA are expected to reduce their stakes at the IPO.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.