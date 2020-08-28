Brazil's homebuilder Cury plans $327 mln IPO

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Cury CURY3.SA may raise up to 1.8 billion reais ($327.03 million) in an initial public offering, in which both the company and its partners will sell shares, according to a securities filing.

The company set the price range for the offering at between 11 reais and 14.30 reais. The final price will be set on Sep. 17.

The company and its partners, which includes homebuilder Cyrela CYRE3.SA, plan to offer 90,909,091 shares, but that could rise to 122,727,272 shares, including overallotment options.

($1 = 5.5040 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Laier; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.