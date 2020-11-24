Brazil's Highline acquires Blackstone-backed Phoenix Tower do Brasil

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Highline do Brasil, a portfolio company of U.S. private equity firm Digital Colony, has reached a deal to acquire telecom infrastructure firm Phoenix Tower do Brasil, it said on Tuesday, adding new 2,500 sites to its portfolio.

Phoenix is backed by Blackstone BX.N Tactical Opportunities funds. After the acquisition, Highline will have 3,200 sites in Brazil.

The deal value was not disclosed in a joint statement.

Highline is also interested in acquiring assets held by Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA OIBR4.SA, such as its tower and fiber units. nL1N2F70OH

