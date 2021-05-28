US Markets

Brazil's Hidrovias and VLI to explore bid for key Ferrogrão rail project

Contributors
Ana Mano Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published

Brazilian logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil has signed a non-binding agreement with rail operator VLI SA to explore a potential bid for the Ferrogrão rail project, according to a statement late on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil HBSA3.SA has signed a non-binding agreement with rail operator VLI SA to explore a potential bid for the Ferrogrão rail project, according to a statement late on Thursday.

Hidrovias do Brasil said it and VLI plan to combine their expertise to study a multimodal logistics solution for Ferrogrão, as well as attract a financial partner for the project.

The Ferrogrão, to be built in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, is one of the government's most ambitions logistics projects. It aims to increase grain flows through northern Brazilian ports.

The 990-kilometer (615-mile) railway would connect Sinop, in Brazil's largest farm state of Mato Grosso, to the town of Miritituba, on the Tapajos river, where U.S. companies like Cargill CARGIL.UL operate transshipment stations at a local river port.

The government expects to conduct the auction for the project in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora Editing by Frances Kerry)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular