Brazil's Hidrovias and VLI to explore bid for key Ferrogrão rail project

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil HBSA3.SA has signed a non-binding agreement with rail operator VLI SA to explore a potential bid for the Ferrogrão rail project, according to a statement late on Thursday.

Hidrovias do Brasil said it and VLI plan to combine their expertise to study a multimodal logistics solution for Ferrogrão, as well as attract a financial partner for the project.

The Ferrogrão, to be built in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, is one of the government's most ambitions logistics projects. It aims to increase grain flows through northern Brazilian ports.

The 990-kilometer (615-mile) railway would connect Sinop, in Brazil's largest farm state of Mato Grosso, to the town of Miritituba, on the Tapajos river, where U.S. companies like Cargill CARGIL.UL operate transshipment stations at a local river port.

The government expects to conduct the auction for the project in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora Editing by Frances Kerry)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.