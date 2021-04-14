Commodities

Brazil's Hering rebuffs merger proposal from Arezzo

Gram Slattery
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil apparel retailer Cia Hering HGTX3.SA said on Wednesday it received and rejected an unsolicited tie-up offer from competitor Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA ARZZ3.SA.

The board of Hering said the proposal, the terms of which were not disclosed, "was not in the best interests of shareholders," according to a securities filing.

