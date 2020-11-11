US Markets
Brazil's health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trial

BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

Anvisa on Monday suspended trials of the Sinovac SVA.O vaccine after the death of a volunteer registered as a suicide.

