Brazil's health minister resigns after just weeks on the job

Contributor
Lissandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazil's health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation on Friday, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for coronavirus.

Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, will hold a press conference later Friday. Brazil has now surpassed Germany and France and had more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.

(Reporting by Lissandra Paraguassu, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

