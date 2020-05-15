Brazil's health minister resigns after just weeks on the job

BRASILIA, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation on Friday, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for coronavirus.

Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, will hold a press conference later Friday. Brazil has now surpassed Germany and France and had more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.

(Reporting by Lissandra Paraguassu, Editing by Franklin Paul)

