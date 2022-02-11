Brazil's Hapvida to buy Smile Saude for $57 mln; shares rise

Adds details, shares reaction, analyst comment

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.SA said on Friday it has reached a deal to acquire healthcare plan operator Smile Saude for 300 million reais ($57.15 million), sending its shares higher.

Smile Saude has about 80,000 clients in the cities of Maceio, Joao Pessoa, Campina Grande and Brasilia, while also owning a 39-bed hospital in Joao Pessoa, Hapvida said. The deal requires approval from Brazil's regulatory bodies.

According to the company, the move was aimed at accelerating Smile Saude's growth in locations where Hapvida already operates, noting it owns three hospitals and has 160,000 clients in Smile's main area of business.

It also said it expects to capture cost savings from the deal, without elaborating.

Hapvida's move came a day after Notre Dame Intermedica (GNDI) GNDI3.SA announced a deal to buy the Coracao de Duque de Caxias hospital in Rio de Janeiro for 83 million reais.

Hapvida is set to conclude this month the acquisition of Intermedica, in a 49 billion reais deal that will create Brazil's largest hospital chain.

"We like these acquisitions as they indicate that even after the merger Hapvida and GNDI will remain attentive to inorganic opportunities, which clearly represents an additional upside to our base scenario," analysts at BTG Pactual said.

Shares in Hapvida were up 3.50% at 12.13 reais in early afternoon trading, while those of Intermedica rose 3.6% to 69.36 reais. Both were among the top gainers on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was up 1.1%.

($1 = 5.2496 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.