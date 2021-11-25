US Markets

Brazil's Hapvida to buy hospital in Belo Horizonte for $27 mln

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Hospital Octaviano Neves, located in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, in a 150 million reais ($27 million) deal.

Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA, as the company is formally known, said the deal allowed it to acquire at least 73% and up to 100% of the 156-bed hospital. The asset has an equity value of 134 million reais and Hapvida was assuming 16 million reais in debt.

($1 = 5.6061 reais)

