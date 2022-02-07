US Markets

Brazil's Hapvida sees $260 mln cost savings from Intermedica acquisition

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida said on Monday that costs savings from its acquisition of Notre Dame Intermedica were estimated at 1.38 billion reais ($259.14 million) for the period from 2022 to 2024.

($1 = 5.3253 reais)

