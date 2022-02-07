Brazil's Hapvida sees $260 mln cost savings from Intermedica acquisition

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida HAPV3.SA said on Monday that costs savings from its acquisition of Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA were estimated at 1.38 billion reais ($259.14 million) for the period from 2022 to 2024.

($1 = 5.3253 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

