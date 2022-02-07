Brazil's Hapvida says Intermedica purchase to add $260 mln to EBITDA

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida HAPV3.SA said on Monday that the acquisition of Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA is likely to add 1.38 billion reais ($259.14 million) to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 2024.

The company said in a securities filing that the deal is expected to add 800 million reais to its EBITDA, while cost savings are likely to total 580 million reais.

Costs to implement the integration should be around 100-150 million reais by 2024, the company said.

Hapvida offered to buy rival Intermedica for 49 billion reais ($9.20 billion) in January 2021. The all-share deal, which is expected to be concluded this month, will create the country's largest hospital chain.

($1 = 5.3253 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.