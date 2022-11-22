Brazil's Hapvida says co-CEO Machado Filho has resigned

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.A said on Tuesday that co-chief executive Irlau Machado Filho has resigned, a measure that will enter effect on Jan. 21, 2023.

According to a securities filing, Jorge Pinheiro will become the company's only CEO. Machado Filho also resigned as board member, Hapvida added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Edited by Steven Grattan)

