Brazil's Hapvida says co-CEO Machado Filho has resigned

November 22, 2022 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo Edited by Steven Grattan for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.A said on Tuesday that co-chief executive Irlau Machado Filho has resigned, a measure that will enter effect on Jan. 21, 2023.

According to a securities filing, Jorge Pinheiro will become the company's only CEO. Machado Filho also resigned as board member, Hapvida added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Edited by Steven Grattan)

