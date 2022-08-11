Brazil's Hapvida reports Q2 profit of 241 mln reais

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA reported on Thursday a second-quarter adjusted net profit of 241 million reais ($46.72 million), a 11.9% drop in comparison to a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter were 582.3 million reais, beating the Refinitiv forecast of 470 million reais. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: HAPVIDA RESULTS/ (URGENT)

