Brazil's Hapvida reports Q2 profit of 241 mln reais
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida
Participacoes e Investimentos SA
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter were 582.3 million reais, beating the Refinitiv forecast of 470 million reais. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: HAPVIDA RESULTS/ (URGENT)
