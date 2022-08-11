US Markets

Brazil's Hapvida reports Q2 profit of 241 mln reais

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA reported on Thursday a second-quarter adjusted net profit of 241 million reais ($46.72 million), a 11.9% drop in comparison to a year ago.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA reported on Thursday a second-quarter adjusted net profit of 241 million reais ($46.72 million), a 11.9% drop in comparison to a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter were 582.3 million reais, beating the Refinitiv forecast of 470 million reais. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: HAPVIDA RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular