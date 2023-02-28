Brazil's Hapvida reports 56% drop in Q4 net profit

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.SA reported on Tuesday a 56% drop in its fourth-quarter adjusted net profit, to 161.4 million reais ($30.82 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 52% to 598.7 million reais, missing a Refinitiv forecast of 627.3 million reais.

($1 = 5.2367 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.