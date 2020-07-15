US Markets

Brazil's Hapvida plans to acquire smaller rival Sao Jose - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida has reached an agreement to acquire a 85.71% stake in the smaller rival Sao Jose for 320 million reais ($59.62 million), according to a filing on Wednesday.

Sao Jose, with 51,000 clients in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, owns two hospitals.

($1 = 5.3674 reais)

