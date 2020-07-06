Brazil's Hapvida discloses cyber breach, potential client data leak
SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian health insurer Hapvida HAPV3.SA said in a securities filing on Monday it has suffered a cyber attack potentially involving access to the personal information of its customers.
Hapvida said, after a preliminary assessment of the security breach, that the attackers did not access customers' medical records or financial information.
It said the attack was blocked by Hapvida's own information security officers and third-party companies specializing in dealing with this type of issue.
A thorough analysis on the extent of the breach is still under way.
The company is conducting a complete review of its infrastructure and applications aimed at strengthening protections and mitigating risks, the filing said.
